• Defiance County

Food commodities:

Food commodities will be distributed from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Wednesday at the PATH Center, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance. Pickup will be drive up service this month.

Food items for distribution include: canned sliced potatoes, canned green beans, canned carrots, canned peas, canned vegetable soup, egg noodles, rotini noodles, spaghetti noodles, elbow macaroni, mac & cheese, Toastie O cereal, Crispy Rice cereal, applesauce cups, pistachios, raisins, shelf stable milk, butter, fresh eggs, grapes, frozen oj singles, chicken fajita meat, chicken leg quarters and whole chickens.

