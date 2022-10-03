Students from the Defiance High School DECA program presented the results of their senior parking spot fundraiser at last week’s Defiance City Schools Board of Education meeting.
The project was presented to the board by seniors Ella Kissner and Cayden Zachrich as well as junior Cieara Davis, all members of DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America).
“We compete to go to district, state and nationals,” said Kissner. “So for our project for those competitions we created this fundraiser for our DECA to paint parking spots for senior.”
The plan was to make 100 parking spots available to seniors for $50 each, all those in DECA had first pick of the available spots.
“We had a system to auction these off,” said Zachrich, “and then everyone who was not in DECA who purchased one — which was a good amount of them — had all their names put on a wheel and we had a little raffle on Sept. 6.”
He explained that these seniors names were drawn at random to decide who would pick their parking spot first.
Thirty-six parking spots were sold for a total of around $1,800. On Sept. 10, students met for a cookout and painted their parking spots to make them unique to themselves.
“We got donations from the Elks Lodge,” said Kissner. She noted that the DECA was reimbursed “for the food that we bought (for the cookout at the event) and we also got paint from Sherwin-Williams.” She added that “we got a gallon of certain colors that we asked for and they also gave us a discount for students who went and bought from them.”
“I’m the junior on this project,” said Davis. “Pretty much my goal for this project is to carry it out come my senior year, and I would like to recruit another junior to also carry on this project when they become a senior.”
After the seniors leave school the parking lot will be resealed and made ready for next year. It was also noted during the presentation that the parking spots are only available for seniors. If someone is parked in the wrong spot then the car can be reported to the office who will ask it to be moved.
So far, it’s been reported that there have not been any issues with students parking in the wrong spots.
