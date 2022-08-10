A construction crew Tuesday began tearing into the old pavement at the CSX Railroad crossing on Deatrick Street. The street closed there Tuesday for approximately two weeks to complete the repair.
Repair work on a pair of busy CSX Railroad crossings in and around Defiance is underway.
The first to close was the crossing on Ohio 18/281, just east of the General Motors plant and just east of the eastern Defiance city limits in Richland Township.
The crossing was in such poor condition that the outside lane of the four-lane stretch of road there was closed for weeks before the repair project began last month.
It closed completely on July 27 with the Ohio Department of Transportation noting an eight-day closure. However, the crossing remained closed Tuesday although work appeared to be progressing.
The second CSX crossing to close — on Defiance's Deatrick Street, between South Clinton Street and Holgate Avenue — did so on Tuesday.
A construction crew was well into the project by early Tuesday afternoon, tearing out chunks of pavement adjacent to the crossing.
An email from the City of Defiance indicated that the closure would last two weeks.
"Hopefully, they'll get the work done sooner than two weeks," City Engineer Melinda Sprow told The Crescent-News.
The closure is key in that it interrupts flow on a truck route around the undersized South Clinton Street viaduct which has been struck numerous times in years past.
City officials were alerted about the closure by CSX only last week, but this is more notice than is often given by the railroad company, according to local officials.
CSX recently made repairs to a bumpy crossing on Atlantic Street on the city's west side, but no other crossings in Defiance apparently are in need of repair.
"None of the others are in as bad of shape apparently as Deatrick Street was," Sprow said.
