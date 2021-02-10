The Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) has reported four additional deaths in the county that were related to COVID-19 as of Wednesday. This takes the total to 98 deaths.
They include a female in her 70s with no underlying health conditions, and a male in his 70s, a male in his 50s and a male in his 90s, all with underlying health conditions, according to Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken.
DCGHD also is reporting an increase of six lab-confirmed cases, four probable cases, and 75 cases recovered from 1 p.m. Tuesday to 1 p.m. Wednesday. In addition, there are 311 current cases of COVID-19.
