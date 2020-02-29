SHERWOOD — “The puppy came into my life unexpectedly,” said Jessica Nagel, “and we figured out after I had gotten him that he was deaf.”
Nagel refers to Wrangler, a three-month old Australian shepherd, who is a familiar face in her classroom three days a week.
Nagel, who teaches agriculture education at Fairview Schools, is in the midst of training the deaf puppy to respond to human sign language.
“Each of the kids in Ag II and III classes have to do research projects,” she explained. “A couple of ladies competed in the science fair last year, and they were trying to find science fair projects for this year.”
One of the girls was Clair Shininger, a student who spends spare time volunteering at the county humane shelter. “She is hugely into animal behavior,” Nagel noted.
“I grew up on a farm,” explained Shininger, 17. “I took animals through 4-H and FFA.”
Recently four Australian shepherd puppies were discovered needing homes. Two of the pups had regular sight and hearing, and the third was both blind and deaf. “She went into a rescue program,” Nagel said.
The fourth was Wrangler, who was accepted by Nagel after some initial reluctance. Once a veterinarian discovered Wrangler’s deafness, Nagel was faced with the question of what to do next.
“My mom, Beth Nagel, said you can teach Australian shepherds sign language,” she said. “Our family has raised Australian shepherds for years, but we’ve never trained them. At that point, I said that’d be great to do as a science fair project.”
Her first step was to consult with fellow teacher Ray Breininger, who facilitates Fairview’s sign language course. “I gave him a list of words we wanted to teach (Wrangler); he showed us those signs,” she said. “I have taught it to all of the kids in my class.
“He sees sign language all day long.”
However, teaching sign language to a dog brings challenges that dealing with a human being would not. For one thing, it isn’t always easy to get a dog to pay attention to his teachers, particularly a young one such as Wrangler.
“Clair is working on ways to get his attention,” said Nagel. “I can’t sign him until he’s paying attention to me.”
“It’s hard for him to understand some things,” Shininger added. “We have to find ways to communicate with him.”
Shininger admits to having learned quite a bit from a deaf trained dog she got to know at an animal shelter.
But Wrangler is far from being an unwilling worker. For one thing, he loves his teachers.
“He’s super friendly (and) loves the kids,” she said. “He has his favorites. He’s really good during the school day.”
“When certain kids come in, he gets very excited to see them,” she said. “We’re trying to teach him not to jump (on them).”
And like a human being, Wrangler has his favorite... and least favorite... things to learn. “This week we’re doing leash work,” she said. “Right now he wants to be the boss, and he is leading you.”
While animals are no strangers to Nagel’s classroom, Wrangler does things that many other animals cannot. “I’ve had rabbits or chickens in the classroom,” she said, “but Wrangler is the calming (influence) for some students.”
He also serves as a sort of reward system for them. “If they get work done,” she said, “they can sit on the floor and play with the puppy.”
Nagel and her students hope to teach Wrangler about 20 words in sign language eventually, and while he has a long way to go, progress is being made. “He got ‘no’ in a couple of days,” she said. “He knows ‘sit,’ ‘drop it.’ We’re working on ‘come;’ he started ‘stay’ this morning.”
Once Wrangler learns his 20 words, however, his training may not be over. “Some FFA programs are starting to work with other entities to work on training,” she said. “We’ll see about more training.”
When Wrangler is not at Fairview (“he’s here two to three days a week depending on what our schedule is,” she said), he spends his time at Nagel’s home. “He rides (in the car) an hour each day every day,” she said.
And when the day is over, Wrangler gets to come home and simply be a pet. “He’s mine,” said Nagel simply.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.