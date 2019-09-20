Area cooks are reminded that the deadline for submitting entries for The Crescent-News 2019 Recipe Challenge is 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Readers may submit one recipe for each of the five categories (Appetizers, Salads, Entrees, Sides and Desserts).

There will be one $25 cash prize awarded to a randomly drawn recipe entrant.

Forms can be picked up at The Crescent-News business office 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, submitted online by visiting crescent-news.com or via The Crescent-News Facebook page.

