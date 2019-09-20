Area cooks are reminded that the deadline for submitting entries for The Crescent-News 2019 Recipe Challenge is 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Readers may submit one recipe for each of the five categories (Appetizers, Salads, Entrees, Sides and Desserts).
There will be one $25 cash prize awarded to a randomly drawn recipe entrant.
Forms can be picked up at The Crescent-News business office 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, submitted online by visiting crescent-news.com or via The Crescent-News Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.