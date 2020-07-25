The Defiance Area YMCA and Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) are partnering up to bring the community a family friendly rock hunt.
This outdoor activity will be set in downtown Defiance encouraging families to hunt for painted rocks to win swag bags full of goodies, according to DDVB Director Kirstie Mack.
Ten different colored painted rocks will be hidden each week for four weeks beginning Monday.
A map will be posted on the Facebook event page displaying which area of downtown to focus the search.
Those who find a rock can return it to the Defiance Area YMCA to receive a goodie bag. Anyone who finds a rock also will be entered for a chance to win the grand prize, which will be drawn on Aug. 24, Mack explained.
Only one rock can be claimed per family per week and no rocks will be hidden on private property or within any buildings.
Those who find more than one rock should leave them for other hunters.
Each week will begin with a new color of rocks at noon on Monday. These can be hunted until Sunday.
The official schedule:
• July 27-Aug. 2, green rocks.
• Aug. 3-9, purple rocks.
• Aug. 10-16, red rocks.
• Aug. 17-23, orange rocks.
For more information visit www.visitdefianceohio.com or www.defianceymca.org, or call the DDVB at 419-782-0739 or the Defiance YMCA at 419-784-4747.
