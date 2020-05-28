The Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau’s (DDVB) quest for a downtown revitalization district designation that will extend opportunities for restaurants and liquor licenses has been successful.
The Ohio Department of Liquor Control in Columbus informed the DDVB Wednesday that the agency’s application for establishing the new district was granted.
This distinction will provide for 15 more D5L liquor licenses within the boundaries of the district, which is the same as those used for Defiance’s downtown outdoor refreshment area (DORA), established last year. That district is centered on Clinton Street, approximately between the Maumee River and Triangle Park, and to the west and east by a couple streets.
Qualifying businesses for the newly available liquor licenses must receive 75% of their total annual gross receipts from food sales, according to DDVB Director Kirstie Mack.
“It’s been very exciting,” she explained. “We started with the DORA and the development of that, and with the revitalization district it just adds another economic development tool for downtown Defiance and for those possible restaurants coming into the area. ... We’ve had a lot of conversations — some with interested individuals — and we are really hoping to see some people take advantage of this and continue the vibrant downtown.”
Mack isn’t sure how many liquor licenses there are in the downtown presently, but said the quota had been filled.
“Now that we have this opportunity, we don’t have to petition for new ones as long as they are in the district,” she said.
However, interested business owners would have to make a liquor license application to the Ohio Department of Liquor Control, she indicated. This process might take 10-12 weeks, according to Mack.
Defiance City Council approved an ordinance in November establishing the revitalization district and its boundaries.
