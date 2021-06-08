The Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau received a $2,500 grant from the Moose Lodge Family Center for the community fireworks to be held July 2. Pictured discussing the grant are Stacy McCartney (left), Moose Lodge Administrator, and Kirstie Mack, DDVB executive director.
DDVB receives Moose grant for fireworks
