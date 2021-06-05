DDVB grant
Photo courtesy of DAF.

The Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) recently received $10,000 from The Defiance Area Foundation to assist with construction of downtown restrooms which will be located at the south end of their current building. The outside entrance will be across from The State Bank on Third Street. Discussing the project which will begin in the next few weeks are Jay Hanson, Defiance Area Foundation Grants Committee Member, and Kirstie Mack, DDVB Executive Director.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments