DDVB donation
Photo courtesy of Defiance Area Foundation

Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) recently received a grant of $1,000 from the Defiance Moose Lodge 2094 for their restroom project. Pictured discussing the grant are, left, Kirstie Mack, Executive Director of DDVB, and Stacy McCartney, Moose Lodge Administrator.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments