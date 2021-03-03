Expansion of Defiance's downtown refreshment district is a possibility.
The topic was addressed by Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Kirstie Mack during city council's meeting Tuesday night. Council also turned down a proposal to assist the Defiance Area YMCA's childcare program (see related story) and learned of two awards received by the city (see related story).
According to Mack, DDVB is hoping to expand the Defiance outdoor refreshment area's (DORA) boundaries this year. The DORA district was created in 2019 to provide opportunities for downtown businesses to serve adult beverages on public sidewalks in special cups during specified hours.
While the DORA consists of 96 acres centered on downtown Clinton Street and side streets, DDVB would like to expand this area by approximately 18 acres, according to Mack, a move that would require council's approval.
Generally speaking, DDVB proposes that the DORA extend to the following areas:
• on Clinton Street, just north of the Maumee River, including Pontiac Park and burgeoning park space just west of the Purple Heart Bridge next to Sensory Effects.
• on Clinton Street just south of the bridge. An area there on the west side of Clinton Street's 100 block is expected to be cleared of several buildings this year, with greenspace or a park-like setting to follow.
• on Clinton Street, between Don Miller Drive and the CSX Railroad viaduct to include an area where D-Town Food Market & Oasis is located, and where food trucks set up last year.
• the west bank of the Auglaize River, between Second and Hopkins streets. The area is greenspace now, but the city has discussed the possibility of installing park-like features there or even a Native American tribute.
• all of Kingsbury Park, except for the park's swimming pool.
Council members posed a number of questions about the proposal, but suggestions that park space be included in the district did not go over well with At-large Councilman Steve Waxler. Noting that signs in city parks prohibit the consumption of alcoholic beverages there, he believes they should be excluded from the district.
"I don't have any problems expanding it (the DORA), I just don't think we want to do it in the parks," he said.
Earlier, Mack had noted that extending the district might encourage new businesses. In addition to establishing the DORA downtown, the city also recently established a revitalization district that added liquor-license permit opportunities for food-based establishments.
"We do have currently those 15 liquor licenses that if we could expand the opportunity area it would just be adding more possibility for people to open restaurants or to be part of our (river) confluence area," Mack said.
In the end, council approved a motion continuing discussion on the topic to an upcoming study session. This will be held during council's meeting next week.
In other non-legislative business Tuesday:
• Mayor Mike McCann appealed to residents to pick up after their dogs when walking them in public spaces. He specifically mentioned problems at Riverside Park. He said "at this point" he is just asking for the public's help, and said "the alternative, I don't like," though he did not say what that would be.
• McCann announced that the city compost site on Ohio 281, next to the city's wastewater treatment plant and near General Motors, will reopen for the season on March 16. Thereafter, the facility will be open to city residents only from noon-6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, and from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Users must display a valid driver's license for verification purposes.
• the mayor informed council that he should soon learn more about the cleanup plan for a former warehouse at Jackson Avenue and Davidson Street that was destroyed by fire last month. City Administrator Jeff Leonard noted that the city has an escrow account into which insurance money is deposited to ensure cleanup after major fires.
• Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock asked the administration about whether residents still have available a familiar option for reporting potholes. McCann answered affirmatively. The email address is pothole@cityofdefiance.com.
• council met in executive session to discuss the purchase of property for public purposes.
