In any discussion of how small businesses have fared during the coronavirus situation, local restaurants doubtlessly will come up.
So, the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) is trying to do something to promote them from March 5-13. But unlike a similar DDVB effort during the holiday shopping season to bolster Defiance's downtown businesses, this one will be countywide.
The promotion is called Defiance County Restaurants Week, explained DDVB Executive Director Kirstie Mack.
"We are doing a promo for the entire county, so it's not just going to be city restaurants or downtown restaurants ... where we are focusing on a lot of small locally-owned restaurants to provide encouragement to our community to support them as we go into spring."
The effort concerns only non-franchised local restaurants, she explained.
"We have to draw that line somewhere, so we saw a pretty clear line there," Mack said. "We're looking to evolve this program into the future and be able to include some of those additional franchises."
While this can be a slow time for restaurants due to wintry weather, she indicated, the coronavirus situation is the major factor for organizing the effort.
"A lot of these obviously have been hit pretty hard (because of) the pandemic," Mack said.
The list of participating restaurants expects to number more than 20, she told The Crescent-News Thursday. These are being encouraged to "offer a special featured item or discount" during the promo period.
Patrons can qualify for prizes at the end of the promotion by obtaining a signature from the participating businesses. The signatures will go onto a passport card, and must be turned in by March 17 to qualify for three drawings on March 18.
Gift cards and certificates will be the prizes, according to Mack, through support from the DDVB, the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation, Grand Insurance Agency, Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Sherwood State Bank and Butler Realty.
The passport cards can be turned in at a number of different places throughout the county, including the DDVB office at 325 Clinton St. in Defiance; the Defiance Public Library System's Defiance, Hicksville and Sherwood locations; and Sherwood State Bank (in Defiance and Sherwood).
