For a third straight year, Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) will conduct a holiday incentive program to encourage shoppers to visit local small businesses in downtown Defiance.
“Supporting small, locally owned businesses is one of the best ways we all can give back to our community,” stated a DDVB press release issued on the program. “Every purchase, big or small, makes a difference. This will be the third year for the program, with an expectation for continued program growth and community support.
“Our downtown businesses create an interesting and vibrant community,” the press release added. “By supporting our friends and neighbors, we continue to invest in our community. We encourage you to think outside the box this holiday season and support our locally owned small businesses.”
The shop downtown Defiance (#ShopDTDefi) incentive program is titled, “Think Local. Spend Local. Be Rewarded!” It will run from Monday until Saturday, Dec. 10.
Downtown Defiance gift certificates will be awarded to shoppers who save their receipts. Gift certificates will be awarded by the DDVB in the following tiers:
• spend $50-$100, receive a $10 downtown gift certificate.
• spend $101-$250, receive a $15 downtown gift certificate.
• spend $251-$500, receive a $25 downtown gift certificate.
• spend $501-$750, receive a $50 downtown gift certificate.
• spend $751-$1,000, receive a $75 downtown gift certificate.
• spend more than $1,001, receive a $100 downtown gift certificate.
Other things to know to be rewarded for holiday shopping with downtown Defiance gift certificates:
• save receipts from participating downtown Defiance businesses after making an online or in-store purchase. Receipts dated Nov. 14-Dec. 10 will be eligible. A full list of participating businesses can be found at www.visitdefianceohio.com.
• drop off eligible receipts at the DDVB office, 325 Clinton St., by Dec. 14. After determining eligibility, gift certificates can be mailed, or picked up at the DDVB office.
• for no contact submissions, email receipts, name and mailing address to marketing@visitdefianceohio.com or drop off receipts in the DDVB dropbox in an envelope marked with name, phone number and mailing address.
• qualifying purchase subtotals are added together to determine downtown gift certificate rewards (taxes are not included).
• must be 18 or older to participate.
• maximum reward per person is $100.
• awarded gift certificates will be valid until May 31, 2023.
In 2020, this program was launched to promote small, locally owned retail businesses and restaurants as holiday shopping began. Some $27,142.51 in receipts were submitted which totaled $1,875 worth of downtown gift certificates written. Of those, $1,590 was used prior to May 31, 2021.
In 2021, $78,786.20 in receipts were submitted which totaled $4,670 worth of downtown gift certificates written. Of those, $3,970 was used prior to May 31, 2022.
More information can be found at www.visitdefianceohio.com or by searching #VisitDefianceOH on social media.
