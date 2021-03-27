For a second straight year, the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) will hold a drive-through food fundraiser event.
While the DDVB’s board and staff continue to plan for their largest fundraiser — the annual rib fest in downtown Defiance this fall — its event committee is holding the drive-through fundraiser on April 9 due to cancellation of last year’s rib fest.
With the help of Jacob’s Meats and multiple volunteers, the event is scheduled for 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on April 9, with pick up at Triangle Park in downtown Defiance.
The menu will include a pulled pork sandwich, cold salad, chips and a cookie for $10.
Pre-orders are encouraged by stopping into the DDVB office at 325 Clinton Street or calling 419-782-0739.
“Pre-orders will help us plan accordingly,” stated DDVB Executive Director Kirstie Mack, noting that 250 lunches were sold during the October 2020 event.
Participants will drive onto Arabella Street and continue to the street between Triangle Park and St. Paul Lutheran Church. Volunteers will then place meals directly into the back of vehicles.
“We appreciate the community’s support as we look toward the 2021 event season,” Mack added. “Additional fundraisers are to come, so be on the lookout!”
This year’s rib fest is scheduled for 3:30–11 p.m. on Sept. 25 in downtown Defiance.
Additional information on community events can be found on the DDVB’s website, visitdefianceohio.com under the community calendar.
