The Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) has announced a holiday incentive program to encourage shoppers to visit the local small businesses within downtown Defiance.
According to the DDVB, supporting small, locally-owned businesses is one of the best ways we all can give back to the community. Every purchase, big or small, makes a difference.
The Shop Downtown Defiance (#ShopDTDefi) Incentive Program is titled, “Think Local. Spend Local. Be Rewarded!” It began Monday and will run until Dec. 12. Downtown Defiance gift certificates will be awarded by the DDVB to shoppers who save their receipts in several tiers, ranging from a $10 downtown gift certificate for purchases of $50-$100, all the way up to a $100 downtown gift certificate for purchases of $1,001 and up.
For more information and complete rules on the holiday incentive program, a full listing of downtown Defiance businesses and more can be found at www.visitdefianceohio.com or by searching #VisitDefianceOH on social media.
“Small businesses within our downtown community have worked through challenges over the last few years with the construction of the Purple Heart Bridge in 2019 and now the current pandemic in 2020,” said DDVB director Kirstie Mack. “We encourage you to think outside the box this holiday season and support our locally-owned small businesses.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.