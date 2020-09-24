In lieu of its annual ribfest, the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) will conduct a different kind of event next week.
The ribfest — a significant fundraiser for the DDVB — had been scheduled for Sept. 26 in downtown Defiance, and it would have been the 13th straight year for the event. But DDVB officials canceled it in July due to the coronavirus situation.
DDVB officials felt that the crowds — an average attendance is 7,500 — would have made social distancing impractical.
Now, the DDVB is planning to hold a drive-through event in conjunction with Jacob’s Meats of rural Defiance during two shifts on Friday, Oct. 2, at Defiance’s Triangle Park on the southern tip of the downtown.
The lunch menu will be available from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with a $10 price, while the dinner menu will be featured from 4-6:30 p.m. with prices ranging from $15-$24.
Those wishing to participate are encouraged to call ahead at 419-782-0739 to place an order.
“We prefer that you call and do a pre-order, so we can make sure we have enough for everybody,” said Kirstie Mack, the DDVB’s executive director. “So we’re really pushing that pre-order piece.”
She isn’t sure how much food will be available, as this is a new type of fundraiser for the DDVB. But those who place an order, Mack said, will be “guaranteed” to receive food.
Participants will be able to drive through on Arabella Street — an east-west street — and event workers can drop the order “into your backseat,” according to Mack.
Or, a walkup option will be available by Triangle Park with social distancing measures in place. In that case, parking will be available in the parking lot of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, due east of Triangle Park.
Next week’s fundraiser will help DDVB provide programs and projects in the future as the ribfest generally raised $15,000 annually, according to Mack. The DDVB also receives funds from the city’s hotel/motel tax, levied on those who stay in a Defiance motel or hotel.
Funds from that source also have taken a hit this year due to the coronavirus situation, she indicated.
Mack doesn’t have a financial goal for next week’s fundraiser, but said others may be held during the next 18 months, depending how this one goes. And she wants to assure the community that plans are being made to reconvene the annual ribfest in 2021.
“We want to see the connection to the community, and make sure the community knows that we have not given up on the ribfest,” Mack said. “We’re making plans already (for 2021) and hoping to make it a success.
“This would be one of multiple different fundraisers you’ll see from us over the next 18 months to see how they go,” she added. “If they are well received by the community, we will definitely continue them.”
