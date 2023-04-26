An update of Defiance's bicentennial activities highlighted Defiance City Council's meeting Tuesday night.
Council also handled two legislative items during its last regular session of the month.
The update from Kirstie Mack, executive director of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) which is organizing events, focused on commemorative bicentennial items as well as two special activities Friday that are free and open to the public.
The first is a more formal ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. at Community Auditorium, where the history of Defiance dating back 200 years or so will be presented. Then from 6-9 p.m., a birthday bash," complete with cake/ice cream, music and a time capsule placement, will be held at the fortgrounds next to Defiance Public Library.
Mack noted that the evening will end — weather permitting — with a brief fireworks display featuring red, white and blue colors.
"If you don't have fireworks for your birthday party, pretty sure you're not doing it right, so we wanted to make sure we do it right for the City of Defiance," said Mack. "... It's going to be very nice, but a shorter show than what you would expect for the Fourth of July. So all really pretty red, white and blue — just a great way to kick off the bicentennial year."
According to Mack, a "large amount" of commemorative bicentennial items will be given away Friday and throughout the year — as well as online and at the DDVB office, 325 Clinton St. — while some will be made available for purchase. For example, 144 commemorative plates with bicentennial features will be sold.
"They are very well made," Mack said. "We're very, very excited to present these to the community. The first sighting of them also will be on Friday, so nobody can see them just yet other than a very, very select few of us."
Other bicentennial observation and activities will be held throughout the year, according to Mack, some of them coinciding with bigger events (such as the Lilac Festival on May 13).
Among them is the planting of 120 lilacs — the city's flower — this spring and summer, and 80 more in the fall. Small white flags are visible now in public areas marking where the first 120 will be planted.
Mack reported that the DDVB's corporate fundraising efforts for bicentennial events has exceeded its goal ($100,000), reaching $102,000 "with still a few conversations going on with some interested individuals. So that was an amazing goal to reach before the bicentennial birthday, like the kickoff event."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.