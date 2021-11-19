Downtown Defiance now has a public restroom.
The Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) commissioned the new facility next to its office at 325 Clinton St. during a brief ribbon-cutting Thursday morning.
Built by McDonald's Design and Build of Defiance, the restroom is located on the south side of the building facing Third Street, just east of Clinton Street, and is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
The cost was approximately $110,000, according to DDVB Director Kirstie Mack, with donations covering $73,750. The DDVB, which is funded through Defiance's hotel/motel tax, provided the balance, she noted, but the organization is still accepting donations.
Although the restroom is part of the DDVB building, it does not adjoin the organization's offices.
Besides daily availability, the restroom will be available for all downtown events except the annual ribfest in September, which is attended by thousands of people. Portable restrooms are used for that event.
"It was the only event we feel it will not be able to sustain the amount of people in the space," said Mack.
The restroom facility was designed by Beilharz Architects while Yvonne Dale Graphics designed the signage.
The list of donors is lengthy, and includes the Defiance Area Foundation, Defiance County commissioners, the Defiance Community Cultural Council, the Coressel Foundation, Defiance Eagles, Defiance Moose Lodge, Premier Bank, Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Butler Real Estate, Card & Board, Salon 206 and an anonymous source.
"This project was a large goal put in motion by the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau, and with a large amount of support from the community, it has become a reality," Mack stated.
Mayor Mike McCann, who attended Thursday's ribbon-cutting, said the restroom "is really something that we've wanted to have — we certainly needed to have, and we will be adding more restroom facilities as time passes."
He said the planned "Gateway Park" — to be located in the 100 block where several buildings recently were demolished — would include a restroom. And he wants to see what may happen with the former 1918 school building on Arabella Street before deciding upon a facility on the south half of the downtown.
