The Defiance Develop-ment and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) and Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce have joined with several convention and visitors bureaus and chambers of commerce in northwest Ohio to promote area tourism, travel opportunities and destinations for retail shopping, dining, leisure, outdoor activities, featured attractions, lodging and more.

A website and social media platforms went live in May, and Defiance is the newest area being added to visitnorthwestohio.com. These online opportunities are ideal currently as more people are choosing to stay closer to home instead of traveling long distances, according to DDVB director Kirstie Mack.

A press release issued by her office noted that Defiance alone has more than park lands that include a dog park, a nature trail and free splash pad park, in addition to many other outdoor amenities.

“These areas are becoming more popular as they are free options to enjoy with the whole family,” noted Mack. “Defiance has already seen the increasing numbers using all park land amenities, all while generating additional income for the community and our neighbors.”

Entities involved in the project are the convention and visitors bureaus in Defiance (DDVB), Rossford, Perrysburg, Bowling Green, Sandusky and Fulton County; the Defiance Area, Sandusky County and Kelleys Island chambers of commerce; Destination Toledo; Destination Seneca County; and Lake Erie Shores & Islands.

Mack recommends that residents visit www.visitnorthwestohio.com and www.facebook.com/visitnwohio to stay updated when making summer plans.

More information on Defiance events, attractions, amenities and more can be found at www.visitdefianceohio.com or www.defiancechamber.com.

