The Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau’s (DDVB) board moved forward on establishing a downtown public restroom in Defiance during its meeting Friday afternoon.
Also discussed was the proposed expansion of the Defiance Outdoor Refreshment Area (see related story, Page A1).
The board passed a motion allocating $10,000 from its building fund to help construct the restroom at the corner of Clinton and Third streets. This represents a fraction of the amount needed — roughly $50,000, according to DDVB Director Kirstie Mack.
This will be in the same building (325 Clinton St.) where the DDVB office is located, but it won’t open into that office. Rather, the restroom will be accessible to the public from Third Street.
“We’ve gotten real good feedback,” said Karla Batt, the DDVB board’s president, during Friday’s meeting. “We’re getting real good support from the downtown businesses. We’re continuing to fundraise. We’ve had good support from the community.”
County commissioners and the City of Defiance have indicated their plans to allocate funds for the project, Mack told The Crescent-News during an interview Friday.
“We are glad we could help,” stated Defiance County Commissioner David Kern via electronic means Friday. “We’re looking forward to seeing the project get underway. This is going to be a great asset for the community and events.”
Mack is hopeful the restroom’s construction will begin soon.
In other business Friday:
• the board passed a motion approving a $1 lease agreement with the City of Defiance to utilize downtown areas for the annual ribfest in September 2019. Mack said this would cover any potential liability issues associated with the event. “It’s just a protection,” she said.
• learned from Mack that fourth-quarter 2020 hotel/motel tax receipts were down 39% compared to 2019. However, she reported that the amount ($16,398.10) was almost completely offset by funds the DDVB received from the federal “paycheck protection program,” enacted shortly after the coronavirus situation arose last year.
• the board discussed the DDVB’s intention to oversee a pilot program allowing the use of supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP) benefits (foodstamps) at farmers markets held in downtown Defiance. Mack said the plan is to offer $1 and $5 tokens. The first farmers market is scheduled for June 4 (from 4:30-7:30 p.m.) with subsequent markets on each Thursday through late August. Mack indicated that an application to establish the program must be approved by the state.
• Mack reported that the DDVB’s recent drive-through food fundraiser raised $500 for the ribfest.
• Mack discussed the DDVB’s upcoming marketing plans, including a plan by TV producer (Tim McMahon) to do a 30-minute “one-tank” travel feature on Defiance on May 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.