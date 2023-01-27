The fundraising campaign for the City of Defiance’s bicentennial celebration is in full swing.
A bicentennial committee of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) has a goal to raise $100,000 to support events, presentations, programs, projects, giveaways and other activities. Throughout 2023, many opportunities will be available for all ages to remember the city’s history, celebrate the present and envision the future, according to the DDVB.
A community fundraiser has been created to allow 200 individuals, families, small businesses, etc. the opportunity to be a part of the fundraising campaign. This fundraiser is hoped to raise $20,100 toward the $100,000 goal.
“This fundraiser was created to allow all community members the opportunity to get involved in the fundraising process for our bicentennial,” stated Kirstie Mack, DDVB executive director and co-chair of the bicentennial committee.
Here’s how it works:
• there are 200 numbers listed on a wall in the DDVB office, 325 Clinton St. Each of these numbers correlates to the same dollar amount. For example, number 72 would equal a donation amount of $72. Each number can only be chosen once.
• those interested in donating are asked to choose their number and contact the DDVB to ensure availability. Available numbers will be posted on the wall at the DDVB and on the City of Defiance’s bicentennial Facebook page.
• donations can be made to the DDVB by cash, check, credit card (for additional processing fee), and Venmo @VisitDefianceOH. The DDVB is acting as the treasury agent for the bicentennial committee.
In addition to the community fundraiser, a corporate fundraiser has been established with different tiers. Tiers begin at $1,000 and extend to a top $10,000 level. This information can be found at visitdefianceohio.com/defiance-bicentennial.
Any corporate donors interested in supporting this effort are asked to contact any bicentennial committee member, the DDVB office at 419-782-0739 or email kirstie@visitdefianceohio.com.
“We all are looking forward to making 2023 a memorable year,” said Mack. “We appreciate all the support from community and corporate donors.”
