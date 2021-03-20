The Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) will hold its 11th annual Chocolate Walk in downtown Defiance on April 22.
This year’s Chocolate Walk will feature two different time slots available to participate: 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and 4-8 p.m., with more than 20 businesses participating.
Two different tickets will be offered. The first is a “Sweets” ticket for a donation of $15, which includes all the chocolate stops along the walk. The second is an “Enhanced” ticket for a donation of $25, and will look slightly different this year. This will include a bottle of the purchaser’s choice of wine from Leisure Time Winery in addition to all the chocolate stops. Three wines will be available: Wine-O-Clock, Lazy Daze and Comfortably Numb. Only 400 tickets are available, according to a DDVB press release concerning the event.
Tickets will go on sale Monday at the DDVB Office, 325 Clinton Street, and can be purchased in-person or by calling 419-782-0739. Interested persons are encouraged to know which type of ticket they would like to purchase, what time slot they would like to participate in and if they are choosing the “Enhanced” ticket option and which type of wine they would prefer. The DDVB advises participants to purchase tickets quickly as this event has sold out in previous years.
The downtown’s new outdoor refreshment option (DORA) will be in effect during the event, so permitted establishments will have specialty drinks available for purchase.
A DDVB press release concerning the event noted that DDVB “is beginning the 2021 event season safely and responsibly as everyone continues to work through the pandemic.” Events presented by the DDVB are “being facilitated to follow all current health orders including social distancing, encouraged hand washing and mask wearing,” the release noted.
Proceeds from the Chocolate Walk will benefit the downtown Defiance beautification fund, specifically, hanging planters.
Additional event information, the full list of participating businesses, DORA specials, and more is available by visiting VisitDefianceOhio.com or by searching Visit Defiance OH on Facebook.
