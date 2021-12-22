The superintendent of Defiance County’s Developmental Disabilities (DD) agency has been suspended amidst an ongoing police investigation involving at least two theft incidents at Walmart.
Tim Bower, 43, Delta, was charged two separate times last week by Defiance police with theft, each a first-degree misdemeanor, and is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on Jan. 3 in Defiance Municipal Court.
The maximum penalty for each first-degree misdemeanor charge is six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
A press release issued Wednesday by the DD board’s president, Jami Cameron, explained that the board met Tuesday and decided to place Bower on “paid administrative leave immediately.”
Cameron and TJ Hammer — principal of Good Samaritan School in Defiance, which the DD board operates — will direct the agency until further notice.
Cameron emphasized that as far as the agency knows the allegations have nothing to do with any wrongdoing at the DD agency.
“This action is being taken in an abundance of caution, as the board has not received any information suggesting that criminal wrongdoing has occurred within our agency,” she stated.
Too, Cameron explained that the DD board “is committed to maintaining the highest level of public trust in our operations. For this reason, due to the financial nature of the allegations made against Mr. Bower, and given the fiduciary responsibilities he holds as the board’s superintendent, the Defiance County Board of DD has requested legal counsel conduct an internal review of the board’s administrative operations that fall under Mr. Bower’s supervision.”
According to information provided by city police, Bower was charged with separate theft incidents at Defiance’s Walmart store on Dec. 13 and Dec. 15, respectively.
The information did not provide details of the thefts, but noted that Bower was released following each incident and issued a summons each time to appear in municipal court.
According to Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer, Bower is under investigation for theft incidents “involving other jurisdictions” as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.