Defiance County commissioners will consider placing a Developmental Disabilities (DD) Board levy with a significant change before all county voters this fall.
The DD board met this week and agreed to seek permanent renewal on Nov. 8 of a 1.9-mill property tax operating levy. Voters would be asked to convert the six-year levy to a continuing, or permanent, basis.
DD Superintendent Heidi Hull appeared before county commissioners during their Thursday session and asked that they put the levy on the ballot this fall. Commissioners indicated their support for this request, and may consider next week the first resolution needed to bring this about.
An initial resolution would request that the county auditor’s office certify the amount of funds the levy would generate each year. A second resolution putting the matter on the ballot on Nov. 8 — ahead of an Aug. 10 filing deadline with the county’s boar of elections — also will be needed.
The DD Board, which operates Good Samaritan School in Defiance, also has two other levies, one a renewal, the other continuing, according to Hull.
During an interview following commissioners’ meeting, Hull told The Crescent-News that the 1.9-mill levy brings in approximately $1.8 million each year. This represents roughly 35% of the DD board’s revenue stream.
A continuing levy, she advised, would provide more stability for planning purposes. Too, she is hopeful that, perhaps, a foundation can be created to assist the DD board with certain equipment purchases that will bolster technology upgrades.
According to Hull, the DD Board’s general fund carryover is projected at about $2 million in 2024 with levy passage, and slightly less than $1 million in 2025. However, she indicated that this includes planned upgrades to the school building which is 60 years old.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• approved the appointment of Bob Arend and Jesse Gaines to the county’s airport authority board. This followed a recommendation of the airport authority board, which interviewed eight candidates, according to commissioners.
• opened bids with Ken Maag of Poggemeyer Design Group on replacement of an express sewer pump station on Defiance’s north environs. The only bidder was R.G. Zachrich Construction, Inc., Defiance at $208,100 while the engineer’s estimate was $190,000. Commissioners will award a contract following review.
• noted in a news release concerning Thursday’s meeting that they will not meet Monday due to the July 4 holiday.
