DD Awareness Month
Kevin Eis/C-N Photo

The Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities hosted a program in observance of DD Awareness Month at Good Samaritan School, Defiance. In attendance were DODD director Jeff Davis, executive director of OACB Bridget Gargan, Defiance Board of DD superintendent Timothy Bower and Defiance County commissioners. On hand for a proclamation are, in front, Gargan (left) and Zane Brown. And in back, from left, are Mick Pocratsky, Ryan Mack, Gary Plotts and Bower.

