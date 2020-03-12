The Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities hosted a program in observance of DD Awareness Month at Good Samaritan School, Defiance. In attendance were DODD director Jeff Davis, executive director of OACB Bridget Gargan, Defiance Board of DD superintendent Timothy Bower and Defiance County commissioners. On hand for a proclamation are, in front, Gargan (left) and Zane Brown. And in back, from left, are Mick Pocratsky, Ryan Mack, Gary Plotts and Bower.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.