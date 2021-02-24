A resolution declaring March as Developmental Disabilities (DD) Awareness Month was approved Tuesday evening by the Defiance County Board of DD.
Board members continued to discuss transportation services, specifically a lack of bus drivers and substitute bus drivers to handle the daily routes. Superintendent Timothy Bower stressed the fact that the board of DD is in desperate need of bus drivers. There were previously four routes, which have now been combined into three routes. This means students are on the bus longer each day.
Bower is currently using two substitute bus drivers on a daily basis. Anyone wishing to apply for a bus driver position is asked to get an application from Good Samaritan School on Island Parkway.
In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignation of Phil Etoll, SSA, effective Feb. 23.
In other business, the board:
• observed the following February staff anniversaries: Phil Etoll, SSA, four years; Teri Mitchell, fiscal assistant, six years; and Tiffany Clayton, SSA, three years.
• approved January expenditures.
• okayed a resolution for a reserve balance account.
• discussed board training dates and topics.
