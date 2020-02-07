Get your popcorn, and your cellphones ready, Defiance Community Television is bringing back a favorite community event.
On Feb. 22, DCTV will broadcast “Bringing the Community into Your Home” a televised auction event. The event will be held live on Spectrum Cable’s Digital Channel 1021 from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
This event is being presented by DCTV in conjunction with the Defiance Community Cultural Council.
“The last one we had was in 2006,” said DCTV technical director Mark Newman. “That one helped benefit the Heart Association and the (Defiance County) Senior Center. People also were saying we should bring it back and this year we decided to do that.”
But this time around, the proceeds from the event will to help DCTV itself.
“We’ve never had an auction to benefit ourselves,” said Newman. “And now, we’re trying to keep up with the technology needs of the station. We want to be able to keep bringing the community the programming it enjoys and having this supplemental money will help us do that.”
The event will include a day of information, along with local guests, entertaining hosts and deals donated by local businesses and organizations.
A featured “big ticket” item will be presented at the top of each hour with an array of additional items that will presented at intervals during the hour.
“Local people and business, a lot of them jumped on board and have made donations to help with this auction,” Newman pointed out. “They’ve helped with gift certificates and donating those big ticket items that will come up for bid once each hour.”
Those interested in bidding on items are asked call their bid in to 419-784-3401 during the allotted time frame. In addition, DCTV officials also are asking interested people to head to the Stroede Center on 219 Wayne Ave. in Defiance and be a part of the live studio audience. Audience members also can bid on auction items by calling in their bids.
Newman also noted that community members also can be a part of the auction by volunteering their time to the event.
Winners of items will be announced at the end of each hour. The winners will be notified on air and by phone. At the time of notification arrangements will be made for payment and pick-up.
The mission of DCTV is to provide individuals, organizations, agencies, institutions and groups from the community the facilities, training and equipment necessary to produce quality television programs which are responsive to community interest, issues and needs.
According to Newman, DCTV isn’t just looking for volunteers for the auction, it’s looking for help with its every day programming too.
“We’re still looking for new shows,” said Newman. “We’re taking taking newcomers. If someone has an idea we’d be glad to help them with it.”
As stated, funds raised during the auction will be earmarked for upgrades of equipment to meet increasing demands. DCTV hopes that with those upgrades they can keep bringing local programming to the Defiance community.
“We’re hoping that people keep giving to the auction,” said Newman. “We’re proud of this slogan and we really want to let people know that we’re trying to keep up with and continue to improve our technology so that we can keep bringing DCTV to their homes.
“DCTV is all about our home (town),” ended Newman. “And (this event) is really about the power of our community that supports us and we’re thankful to have it.”
For more information call 419-784-3401 or visit www.defiancearts.org.
