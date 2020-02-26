DCTV auction
Kevin Eis/C-N Photo

On Saturday, DCTV broadcast its “Bringing the Community into Your Home,” a live televised auction event. This fundraiser was presented by DCTV, in conjunction with the Defiance Community Cultural Council. According to DCTV executive director Roger Fisher, more than $1,000 was raised after expenses. He noted that the funds will be used to boost local programs and purchase needed equipment to continue the station’s broadcasting efforts. Allen Blake (pictured) and Jamie Blank emceed the fundraiser.

