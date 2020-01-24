• Defiance County
New officers/trustees:
The Defiance City Schools Foundation (DCSF) elected new officers and trustees during its meeting last week. New trustees for the foundation include: Julie Baden, Jeremiah Fleischman and Celena Frederick. New officers include: Rob Lawson, president; Steve Sondergaard, vice president; and Robin Nofziger, treasurer.
