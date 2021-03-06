DCSF donation

The Defiance City School Foundation received $1,000 from the Keith Hubbard Family Fund. This gift is made in memory of Keith Hubbard and will be used to support educational materials for teachers at Defiance City Schools. Pictured are Tom Hubbard (left), president of The Hubbard Company; and Steve Sondergaard, president of the Defiance City Schools Foundation.
