• Defiance County

Immunization clinic:

The Defiance County General Health District’s Immunization Clinic, 1300 E. Second St., suite 100, will offer regular immunizations (non-Covid-19) to children covered by Medicaid or without insurance on Wednesday, from 1-4 p.m. by appointment only.

There will be no Walk-Ins accepted. Please call to make an appointment.

For further information call the DCGHD at 419-784-3818 or visit our website www.defiancecohealth.org

