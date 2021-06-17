• Defiance County

Immunization clinic:

The Defiance County General Health District's immunization clinic, 1300 E. Second St., suite 100, will offer regular immunizations (non-COVID-19) to children covered by Medicaid or without insurance from 1-4 p.m. June 23 by appointment only.

There will be no walk-ins accepted. For further information, or to make an appointment, call DCGHD at 419-784-3818.

