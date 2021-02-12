As Defiance County is still at level red amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the Defiance Community Cultural Council (DCCC) has decided to cancel the remainder of its 2020-21 live events.

The cancelled events include:

• Bridge & Wolak — Feb. 14 (Sunday at the Stroede)

• Madcap Puppets — Feb. 20 (Young Audience)

• Reggie Harris — Feb. 27 (Celebration of MLK)

• The Magic of Eli — March 6 (Young Audience)

• James LeBlanc & the Winchesters — March 26 (Bands & More)

• Minneapolis Guitar Quartet — March 28 (Sunday at the Stroede)

• Aaron Ziegler & Friends — April 30 (Young Audience)

If you are a ticketholder, you will receive an email shortly with the following options regarding the cost of your tickets:

• Donate the cost of your tickets to the Stroede Center

• Receive a refund for your tickets ($12 each)

• Apply the ticket amount to your 2021-22 membership

The DCCC is optimistic about the 2021-22 performance series. The artists are currently being rescheduled, and it is hoped live events may be held starting this summer.

Contact DCCC at 419-784-3401 if you have any questions.

Tags

Load comments