The Defiance Community Cultural Council (DCCC), celebrating its 14th year of entertaining audiences in the Defiance area, has announced another series of concerts beginning later this month.
This year, the Bands & More series, sponsored by the Albert W. and Veulah M. LeFevre Foundation, will include Jason Lyle Black on Sept. 24, The Small Glories on Oct. 22, Swingmania on Dec. 3, Eleanor Dubinsky and Dario Acosta Teich on March 25, and the Ted Yoder Band on April 22. All concerts will be held at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., on Friday evenings at 7:30 p.m. Supporting sponsors for these concerts are The Hubbard Company and State Bank.
The Moats Enterprises’ Sunday at the Stroede classical series will feature Yang & Olivia on Oct. 24, Toledo Symphony Orchestra Brass Trio on Jan. 23, Bridge & Wolak on Feb. 27, Duo Kalysta on March 13, and the Minneapolis Guitar Quartet on April 24. All concerts will be held at the Stroede Center for the Arts on Sunday evenings at 7 p.m. except for the January concert which will be at 2 p.m. The series supporting sponsor is the family of Keith and Mary Tustison.
The Bands & More opening performer Jason Lyle Black is an award winning pianist, entertainer, and composer famous for his unique blend of music and humor. Also known as the “Backwards Piano Man,” Black has performed his blend of music and comedy all over the world. Ellen DeGeneres described his performance on her show as “unbelievable.”
Thrown together by accident for a show in Winnipeg, together Cara Luft and JD Edwards are The Small Glories. They call themselves folk singers who try to write music to which people can relate. NPR Music says Luft’s “banjo is to die for, while Edward’s guitar and coral harmonies deepen and enrich the duo’s sound.”
Defiance audiences are familiar with Swingmania also known as the Jeff McDonald Band. Swingmania returns to Defiance to ring in Christmas with holiday songs in its distinctive “swing” style.
The fourth concert of Bands & More features Eleanor Dubinsky and Dario Acosta Teich. Multilingual vocalist/songwriter Eleanor Dubinsky has been called a “bright light on the musical landscape.” Performing with Argentinian guitarist/composer Dario Acosta Teich, they bring a fresh interpretation of jazz, Latin, French, popular, and original songs.
The final concert of the season features the Ted Yoder Band. Yoder’s hammered dulcimer cover of Tears for Fears’ “Everybody Wants to Rule the World “ became the most-watched Facebook Live post in 2016. It is impossible to believe one stringed instrument can sound like an entire rock band. Add percussion and marimba, and the Ted Yoder Band brings fun and unique interpretations to popular songs by Journey, the Beatles, and to classics such as “Amazing Grace” and “Little Drummer Boy.”
Event sponsors for the Bands & More series are Premier Bank, First Insurance Group, Debra Hench, The Second Story, and ServiceMaster.
Yang and Olivia, a piano and violin duo, return to the Sunday at the Stroede series having wowed a small Defiance audience last year, Yang & Olivia have performed throughout the United States at venues such as Ravinia in Chicago and the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. Their concerts feature a combination of Chinese music and Western classics.
Ensembles from the Toledo Symphony Orchestra are not strangers at the Stroede Center for the Arts. Garth Simmons, Thaddeus Archer, and Alan Taplin, the members of the TSO Brass Trio, entertain with a performance of classics in the brass ensemble repertoire. Please note this concert will be held at 2 p.m.
Bridge (on the accordion and piano) and Wolak (on the clarinet and piano) are an internationally acclaimed duo who perform a unique repertoire of classical music. With deft virtuosity and endless wit, these two musicians have been called the “Victor Borges of 21st Century Music.”
Flutist Lara Deutsch and harpist Emily Belvedere met when collaborating in 2017 at McGill University. Since then Duo Kalysta has been playing chamber music to artistic acclaim. As featured soloists with the McGill Symphony Orchestra and with their debut album “Origins” released in 2019, Duo Kalysta’s passion for chamber music is evident every time they perform.
The Minneapolis Guitar Quartet closes the Sunday at the Stroede season. The quartet charms its audiences with programs from Bach to Piazzolla to Prince. Having performed throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia, MGQ is described as, “More than a guitar quartet, more than superb musicians, and more than a chamber group. They are ambassadors of sound, style, and substance.”
Event sponsors for Sunday at the Stroede are the Richard M. Small family, the Richard Stroede family, Lynn and Kathy Bergman, In Memory of Leonard Myers & Dr. Judith Kovacs, and Defiance College.
Season tickets for each series are $60. Individual tickets for each concert are $15 each. Additional sponsorship gifts are also accepted. Tickets can be purchased in advance and will be mailed. Tickets also may be purchased through the DCCC website or at the door.
DCCC also sponsors Cinema at the Stroede on the second Saturday of each month, the Defiance Jazz Fest in conjunction with the Jazz Festival Committee, the Young Audience Series, and Music In Your Parks. Season brochures are available at the Stroede Center for the Arts, Kissner’s, and the Defiance Development and Visitor Bureau. The brochure can also be found on our website www.defiancearts.org.
DCCC is proud to be supported by the Ohio Arts Council.
All events are subject to current COVID guidelines. DCCC will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation, and will update the public if necessary on upcoming events through its website, Facebook, and our upcoming events newsletter. You can sign up for our newsletter on our website. Visit www.defiancearts.org or Facebook.com/defiancearts or call 419-784-3401 for more information on our events.
DCCC looks forward to entertaining you once again at the Stroede Center for the Arts. We have missed you, and we think you will be surprised and delighted with the improvements we have made during our closure.
