Multi-Agency Planning Meeting

The Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities held a planning session recently. In this photo, participants discuss a vision for the group.

 Photo courtesy of DCBDD

On Wednesday the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities (DCBDD) and Good Samaritan School hosted their first Multi-Agency Planning session at Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center in Archbold.

The project brought together many agencies across the community that provide services and supports to transitional age youth with disabilities and their families in an effort to better understand what each organization does and to collaborate on how those services can be improved upon. Topics discussed were barriers to services, communication, information sharing, outreach, service coordination and family support.

“It was nice to have multiple agencies join forces to create a collaborative effort.”, said T.J. Hammer, Good Samaritan School Principal.

Pat Uhlenhake, director of community services for the DCBDD said, “...It was a great opportunity for all of us to share our knowledge, identify the strengths and barriers we and our families face, and to commit to working together to make this transitional time seamless. We look forward to continuing to work together.”

Organizations involved in the planning session included: Ayersville Local Schools, Defiance City Schools, Family and Children First Council, Four County Career Center, Maumee Valley Planning, Northeastern Local School, Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, Ohio Center for Autism and Low Incidence, Ohio Jobs and Family Services, Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities and State Support Team Region One.

A survey will be sent to all participants to see what the next steps for the group will be.

