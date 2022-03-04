On Wednesday the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities (DCBDD) and Good Samaritan School hosted their first Multi-Agency Planning session at Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center in Archbold.
The project brought together many agencies across the community that provide services and supports to transitional age youth with disabilities and their families in an effort to better understand what each organization does and to collaborate on how those services can be improved upon. Topics discussed were barriers to services, communication, information sharing, outreach, service coordination and family support.
“It was nice to have multiple agencies join forces to create a collaborative effort.”, said T.J. Hammer, Good Samaritan School Principal.
Pat Uhlenhake, director of community services for the DCBDD said, “...It was a great opportunity for all of us to share our knowledge, identify the strengths and barriers we and our families face, and to commit to working together to make this transitional time seamless. We look forward to continuing to work together.”
Organizations involved in the planning session included: Ayersville Local Schools, Defiance City Schools, Family and Children First Council, Four County Career Center, Maumee Valley Planning, Northeastern Local School, Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, Ohio Center for Autism and Low Incidence, Ohio Jobs and Family Services, Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities and State Support Team Region One.
A survey will be sent to all participants to see what the next steps for the group will be.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.