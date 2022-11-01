The Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities is celebrating National Family Caregivers month in November.
Caregiving is a tough job, reports Jenna Peper in a recent press release concerning the celebration. Peper is the communications and community engagement manager for the DCBDD.
This November, the DCBDD will remember the people who give baths, clean houses, shop for and comfort the millions of elderly, disabled and ill people who are friends and loved ones.
This initiative is sponsored by the Caregivers Action Network, and is an opportunity to honor family caregivers working for home and community-based support systems in Ohioans who are aging or living with a disability. This year’s theme is “Caregiving Happens.”
According to the National Center on Caregiving, more than 43.5 million Americans provide care for a loved one who has a disability, is chronically ill or is aging, and spend an average of 21 hours per week providing care. Every day, family caregivers manage health emergencies, juggle priorities and suffer isolation — and all that was before COVID-19, the press release noted.
The pandemic has brought even more challenges as family caregivers handle caregiving in crisis, it added. Loss of economic security, staying home to avoid health risks, navigating telehealth appointments and reduced access to respite services all place pressures on caregivers and can lead to negative health outcomes or moving a loved one out of their home.
“Family caregivers are an essential part to our provider network in Defiance County, Ohio, and all over the nation,” said Heidi Hull, superintendent of DCBDD. “These family members continue to give selflessly and continue to be the primary source of support around the clock for older adults and individuals with disabilities.”
Visit www.dodd.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/dodd/your-family for more information on local caregivers. Throughout the month of November, the DCBDD will honor these families by highlighting the resources available to them.
