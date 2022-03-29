The Defiance College Social Work program will host its 22nd annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on April 6 from 4-7 p.m. on the campus.

This year, a drive-through event will be held in the Hubbard Hall parking lot on College Place. All proceeds will benefit the PATH Center.

Participants will be able to purchase a handmade bowl that is filled with donated goods such as coupons to local businesses, cookies and more. Each bowl is $10 and Brandon Knott, from the class of 1997 makes the bowls in his studio, It’s Knott Pottery.

Empty Bowls is a fundraiser held by the college. In 2019, the event raised the most money to date, $7,000, to benefit the PATH Center.

The PATH Center serves the surrounding six-county area, Monday-Friday with a hot meal. The PATH Center has begun delivering meals to those who are not able to access take-out.

The Center relies solely on donations.

Those unable to attend the event but would like to donate visit: https://fundraising.idonate.com/defiance/emptybowls22.

