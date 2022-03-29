The Defiance College Social Work program will host its 22nd annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on April 6 from 4-7 p.m. on the campus.
This year, a drive-through event will be held in the Hubbard Hall parking lot on College Place. All proceeds will benefit the PATH Center.
Participants will be able to purchase a handmade bowl that is filled with donated goods such as coupons to local businesses, cookies and more. Each bowl is $10 and Brandon Knott, from the class of 1997 makes the bowls in his studio, It’s Knott Pottery.
Empty Bowls is a fundraiser held by the college. In 2019, the event raised the most money to date, $7,000, to benefit the PATH Center.
The PATH Center serves the surrounding six-county area, Monday-Friday with a hot meal. The PATH Center has begun delivering meals to those who are not able to access take-out.
The Center relies solely on donations.
Those unable to attend the event but would like to donate visit: https://fundraising.idonate.com/defiance/emptybowls22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.