Defiance College is scheduled to celebrate the Class of 2023 with an annual commencement ceremony today at 11 a.m. at the Karl H. Weaner Center.
A combined 118 associate’s, bachelor’s, and master’s students will receive their diplomas during the ceremony.
Giving the commencement address will be Robert Morton, superintendent of Defiance City Schools since August 2019. Morton has been a building principal for 16 years, the last 12 at Defiance High School.
Carolyn M. Small, Faculty Emerita, will be awarded the Doctorate of Humane Letters during the ceremony. Small began her career at Defiance College in 1964 as an instructor in music theory and organ. Her involvement with the college grew over the years, and she became a classroom instructor, as well as giving private music lessons.
Small was honored as Defiance College’s Distinguished Faculty Member for the 1991-92 academic year, and was awarded Professor Emerita status in 1995. In 1998, Defiance College created the Carolyn M. Small Honors Program in her honor, to provide opportunities for all qualified Defiance College students, regardless of major, to participate in an honors curriculum.
Also participating in the ceremony will be student Lauren Criblez, leading the responsive reading; Rev. Jim Brehler, giving a brief meditation and scripture reading; Michael Miller, alumnus and chairman of the board of trustees, presenting the Bronze and Silver Pilgrim medals; student Grant Johnson, providing the senior class address; Dr. Agnes Caldwell, Defiance College vice president of Academic Affairs; and Dr. Richanne C. Mankey, Defiance College president.
Musical selections will be provided by Ryan Mays, audio visual and academic technology coordinator; the Defiance College Choir; and Desire Walker, student.
In award ceremonies prior to commencement, several students, faculty and staff were recognized for outstanding academic and service-related accomplishments.
Graduating with honors through the Carolyn M. Small Honors Program are Kylie Brinkman, McKenzie Cooper, Lauren Criblez, Marissa Esposito, Grant Johnson, Brianna Snider, Garrett Snyder and Parker Tilse.
Dr. Clarissa Barnes was named Dr. Richard Stroede Distinguished Faculty for the 2022-2023 academic year, and Grant Johnson was awarded as Highest Ranking Senior Scholar.
Service-related awards were presented to Alivia Kruczkowski (Charles J. Ping Community Service Award and Gerald E. Mallott Outstanding Senior Service Award), Dana Peterson (Wanda May LeMaster Service Award), Adam Tobin (John Trautman Award), Bridgette Winslow (Outstanding Staff Service Award), Dr. Mollie Sorrell (Outstanding Faculty Service Award), Alesia Yakos-Brown (Harold McMaster Life in Action Award) and Andrea Agler (Adjunct Faculty Member of the Year).
Earning diplomas are:
Jordan Ambrose, BS, Houston, Texas
MacKenzie Armey, BS, Liberty Center
Amber Baldwin, MBA, Defiance
Trisha Baldwin, BS, Defiance
David Bauer, BA, Defiance
Dejsani Beamon Elgin, BS, Ill.
Camryn Bekkering, BA, Portland, Mich.
Bailey Bell Archbold, BS,
Mackenzie Benham, MBA, Marshall, Mich.
Taylor Biggs-Specht, MBA, Cincinnati
Sara Blausey, BA, Genoa
Alyssa Bok, BS, New Bavaria
Austin Boles, BS/BS, Burlington, Ky.
Hunter Bostater, BS, Ney
Caitlin Brinegar, BS, Fayette
Kylie Brinkman, BS, Tontogany
Darrien Brooks, BS, Detroit, Mich.
Caden Brown, AA, Defiance
Kimmel Brown, BS, Toledo
Katherine Bundy, BS, Fairborn
Justin Caballero, BA, Tampa, Fla.
Carmen Caldwell, BA, Brownstown, Mich.
Armando Campos Ortiz, BA, Dayton
Mallery Cardarelli, BS, Defiance
Te’ Von Carson-Payton, BS, Atlanta, Ga.
Bryce Cooley, BS, Montpelier
McKenzie Cooper, BA/BS, Greentown, Ind.
Sean Coressel, MBA, Defiance
Emily Cotten, MBA, Fayetteville, Ga.
Lauren Criblez, BS, Harrod
Curtis Croy, MBA, Ottawa
Gabriel Curell, MBA, Lapeer, Mich.
Taylor Day, MBA, West Mansfield
Jarvis DeCoursey, BA, Alachua, Fla.
Kendall Duval, BA, Blissfield, Mich.
Theresa Eicher Hudgins, BA, Napoleon
D’Angelo Espinal, BS, Opa-Locka, Fla.
Marissa Esposito, BS, Sandusky
Alysia Fickel, BS, Defiance
Miguel Gomez, BS, Wauseon
Caitlyn Good, BA, Napoleon
Brooklynn Grant, BS, Sherwood
Josilyn Guzman, BA, Riverview, Mich.
Katelyn Hartzell, BS, Oakwood
Jabryis Heidelburg, BS, Fremont
Nathen Henricks, MBA, Bryan
Tyler Hines, BA/BS, Cincinnati
Sydney Hoiberg, BS, Kingston Springs, Tnn.
Austin Horning, BS, Pettisville
Michaela Hunt, BA/BS, Sylvania
Hurd Daniel MG MAE Daniel Hurd Hiram, OH
Ja’Qway Janvier, BS, Carol City, Fla.
Jeremy Jimenez, MBA, Cape Coral, Fla.
Grant Johnson, BS, Waynesville
Jerome Johnson, BS, Warner Robins, Ga.
Kathryn Johnson, BS, Blissfield, Mich.
Avonte Jones, BA, Columbus
Marell Jordan, BS, Chicago, Ill.
Max Julien, BS, Palm Springs, Fla.
Trey Keefer, BS, Fayette
Dylan King, BS, Las Vegas, Nev.
Anthony Kostecki, BS, Columbus
Hailey Krawczyk, BA/BS, Sylvania
Colin Krick, BS, Antwerp
Alivia Kruczkowski, BS, Holland
Daylon Lange, BA/MBA, St. Henry
Easton Lewis Dayton, BA
Lily Linke, BS, Westerville
Taylor Linkous, BS, Mount Gilead
Derek Lucas, MAE, Eaton
Seth Majewski, BS, Brooklyn
Lisa-Maria Markau, BS, Berlin, Germany
Keringten Martin, BS, Houston
Joshua Maurer, BA, Springfield
Mikeaya McLaurin, BS, Fremont
Sam Miller, MBA, Edgewood, Md.
Jack Minner, BA, London
Nicholas Minshall, MBA, Bethel Park, Pa.
Sophia Moller, BS, Pickerington
Laura Moore, BSN, Pioneer
Jadina Mozzetti, BA/BS, Columbus
Maricella Najar, BS, Adrian, Mich.
Cohen Nies, MBA, Logansport, Ind.
Jordan Nighswander, BS, Elmore
Destiny Oshodin, BS, Toledo.
Seth Pearson, BS, Fort Wayne, Ind.
Kaden Pirrwitz, BA, Delta
Noah Pistory, BS, St. Louis, Mo.
Gabrielle Plummer, BSN, Defiance
Madison Pueschel, BS, Sturgis, Mich.
Erdwin Quintana, BA, Fort Wayne, Ind.
Andy Ramirez-Picacho, BA, Reynoldsburg
Abbegail Rank, BS, Maumee
Marissa Roberts, BS, Warren
Elias Rogers, BSN, Elmore
Evan Rummel, BA, Montpelier
Autumn Saddler, BS, Sheffield
Hunter Schwochow, BS, Clyde
Nicole Sims, BS, Camden
Brianna Snider, BS, Lima
Garrett Snyder, BS, Defiance
Alexandria Sparks, BS, Trenton
Lindsey Stack, MAE, Norton
Taylor Steinbrunner, BS, Beavercreek
Hunter Stettner, BS, Camden, Tenn.
Noah Svanberg, BA, Grand Rapids
Tyler Taylor, BA, Defiance
Parker Tilse, BS, Wauseon
Briana Townley, BS, Paulding
Tyler Towns, MBA, Pittsboro, Ind.
Jessica Trausch, BS, Bryan
Mackenzie Umbaugh, BS/AA, Plymouth, Ind.
Rigoberto Villa Jr., BA, Lehigh Acres, Fla.
Joshua Vischer, BA, Genoa
Desiré Walker, BA, Detroit, Mich.
Cassidy Weiss, BS, Richmond, Ind.
William Westfall, BA, Bluffton, Ind.
Julia Yeager, BS, Defiance
