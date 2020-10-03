The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) announced that Defiance College is one of 60 providers from 29 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico to receive accreditation for their teacher educator preparation programs.
The spring 2020 review by the CAEP Accreditation Council resulted in 60 newly-accredited education provider programs, bringing the total to 341 providers approved under the CAEP Teacher Preparation Standards — rigorous, nationally-recognized standards that were developed to ensure excellence in educator preparation programs.
“These institutions meet high standards so that their students receive an education that prepares them to succeed in a diverse range of classrooms after they graduate,” said CAEP president Dr. Christopher Koch. “Seeking CAEP accreditation is a significant commitment on the part of an educator preparation provider.”
Dr. Carla Higgins, the director of education at Defiance College, noted that this accreditation is a testament to the dedication of faculty and staff.
“Earning CAEP accreditation affirms that our teacher education program provides high quality instruction and clinical practice,” Higgins added. “Our teacher candidates can be assured that they will be effectively prepared to step into the classroom and will be equipped to face any challenge successfully. When parents or guardians make the decision to invest in a college education, they expect a high return on that investment. CAEP accreditation is an indicator that Defiance College program completers will be career-ready upon graduation.”
Educator preparation providers seeking accreditation must pass peer review on five standards, which are based on two principles:
1. Solid evidence that the provider’s graduates are competent and caring educators, and
2. Solid evidence that the provider’s educator staff have the capacity to create a culture of evidence and use it to maintain and enhance the quality of the professional programs they offer.
CAEP is the sole accrediting body for educator preparation nationally recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA). Accreditation is a nongovernmental activity based on peer review that serves the dual functions of assuring quality and promoting improvement. CAEP was created by the consolidation of the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education and the Teacher Education Accreditation Council. It is a unified accreditation system intent on raising the performance of all institutions focused on educator preparation.
The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (www.CAEPnet.org) advances excellence in educator preparation through evidence-based accreditation that assures quality and supports continuous improvement to strengthen P-12 student learning.
