Two members of the Defiance College bands were selected to participate in the 32nd Ohio Private Colleges Instrumental Conductors Association (OPCICA) Intercollegiate Honor Band at Ashland University in Ashland.
The concert, held on Jan. 19, at the Hugo Young Theater on the Ashland University Campus, was part of the Ohio Private College Instrumental Conductors Association (OPCICA) honors festival. This year’s festival featured 111 student musicians and 25 band directors representing 17 Ohio schools, including Defiance College. Participating students were nominated by their university band directors for their exceptional musicianship.
DC students Michaela Hunt (alto saxophone), Sylvania, and Dakota Swift (percussion), Ayersville, attended the event, along with DC band director Cassidy Nalepa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.