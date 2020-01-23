DC band members

lDefiance College students Michaela Hunt (alto saxophone), Sylvania, and Dakota Swift (percussion), Ayersville, attended the Intercollegiate Honor Band at Ashland University recently.

Two members of the Defiance College bands were selected to participate in the 32nd Ohio Private Colleges Instrumental Conductors Association (OPCICA) Intercollegiate Honor Band at Ashland University in Ashland.

The concert, held on Jan. 19, at the Hugo Young Theater on the Ashland University Campus, was part of the Ohio Private College Instrumental Conductors Association (OPCICA) honors festival. This year’s festival featured 111 student musicians and 25 band directors representing 17 Ohio schools, including Defiance College. Participating students were nominated by their university band directors for their exceptional musicianship.

DC students Michaela Hunt (alto saxophone), Sylvania, and Dakota Swift (percussion), Ayersville, attended the event, along with DC band director Cassidy Nalepa.

