Lucas Thomeier

 By JENNY DERRINGER @cnjderringer jderringer@crescent-news.com

Lucas Thomeier has been recognized as a Newman Civic Fellow for his passion for helping others, both locally and internationally. He was nominated by Defiance College President Richanne Mankey for this honor.

Thomeier is a senior from Wickliffe, double majoring in math and sport management with a minor in business. On the DC campus, he is a service leader who accumulates an average of 150 hours of community service each year. He is an active member in multiple student organizations and works as a volunteer with young children at the local YMCA.

As a 2019-20 McMaster Scholar to Belize, Thomeier engaged in a yearlong, community-based research project instructing students, teachers, and parents about the symptoms and responses to traumatic brain injuries. He also taught invaluable emergency response skills to remote communities in rural Belize where isolated communities are at least three hours from a hospital and have no health care workers in the community.

The Newman Civic Fellowship is a one-year fellowship experience that provides access to training and resources to support the leadership of these recognized students and to help them develop strategies for social change. These resources include a national conference with other students, networking opportunities, mentors and a monthly virtual event series. More information may be found at www.compact.org/newman-civic-fellowship.

