DC scholarships
Photo courtesy of DAF

Defiance College was the recent recipient of two scholarship donations — $1,000 for the Hubbard Scholarship Fund and $1,000 for the E. Keith Hubbard Scholarship Fund for graphic design. Both of these scholarships are in memory of E. Keith Hubbard. Pictured discussing the scholarships are Richanne Mankey, president of D.C.; and Tom Hubbard, president of The Hubbard Company. The Hubbard fund is administered by the Defiance Area Foundation.

