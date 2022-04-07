Defiance College has received a grant of $1,176,000 over the next five years  from the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE).

This grant is part of the Choose Ohio First (COF) initiative and one of the larger institutional grants in COF history. With the grant, DC will recruit and support students in the STEM fields — science (including health professions), technology, engineering and mathematics. Dr. Richanne Mankey, president of the college stressed the importance of this new grant.

"It is a great honor to, again, receive another substantial grant from the ODHE," said Mankey. "This COF award is another acknowledgment of Defiance’s commitment to providing state-of-the-art STEM education and experiences to our students."

Last year, Defiance College received a similar COF grant of $749,840. Over three years, DC has secured over $2 million in ODHE grants as part of the COF initiative for STEM. The purpose of these grants is to help improve Ohio's workforce development capacity and to help Ohio grow within the STEM industry.

Over the last two years, Defiance College's faculty and staff have helped secure more than $4.5 million to benefit the STEM programming on campus. This summer, the first cohort of students and faculty conducted research on area rivers in the Upper Maumee Valley Watershed.

Additionally, a new research hub, tutoring center and cyber range were recently installed on campus. Another benefit to DC students includes paid internships for STEM majors, which supports the college’s focus on career readiness.

Tags

Load comments