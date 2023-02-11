Dr. Sabrina Brown, a science professor at Defiance College, is making waves in the environmental science community in Defiance.
Brown and Katelyn Smith, a freshwater research technician, is partnering with the City of Defiance to form the “Defiance Research Alliance,” which is a new grant that involves Defiance College students conducting water research to help determine issues with the Maumee River.
Brown started her professional journey when she graduated from Crawfordsville High School located in the small town of Crawfordsville, Ind., in 2010.
“In high school I really enjoyed chemistry and I really enjoyed English,” she said. “So I knew that I wanted to be a teacher, and so then I decided that I wanted to go to school to be a teacher ... .”
After graduating from high school, Brown decided to attend Indiana State University and started studying chemistry education.
“I had taken a bunch of chemistry in high school, mostly because I didn’t want to dissect anything in Bio-2 and also we didn’t have earth science or anything at my high school,” she explained. “So I really thought I’ll just be a chemistry teacher and then my freshman year I took my intro to environmental science class and just had this epiphany that that’s what I really enjoyed.”
After Brown discovered her desire to be in the environmental science field, she switched to earth space science education where her passion grew.
“Then I got involved in research in college as a freshman,” she explained. “I worked in the climate change lab where we took daily weather measurements of temperature and precipitation.”’
After studying in the environmental science field for some time, Brown started to realize that even though she was from a small town, she could be a scientist and make a difference.
“For the first time I realized that you could be a scientist, because I’m from a relatively small town, so I never even thought about becoming a scientist,” she said. “... I didn’t really even know what a scientist did. So then I got really into research and decided like ‘Oh I want to be a professor’ because you get to have the joy of teaching and also the joy of doing research and teaching students how to do research.”
When Brown decided her junior year that she wanted to be a professor she stayed at Indiana State for her master’s degree.
While doing a “fire history” research project, Brown was also studying lakes and trees to further her knowledge of what area of study she wanted to focus on.
She eventually decided she liked studying lakes, so after graduating with a master’s degree from Indiana State in 2019, she went to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for her Ph.D., located in Lincoln, Neb.
While there Brown was a research assistance working in Yellowstone National Park.
“All of my dissertation research is in Yellowstone,” she said. “So I worked on the Yellowstone Lake which is the big lake in Yellowstone, but I also worked on some smaller lakes there too.”
After graduating with a Ph.D. in 2019, Brown started the search for a job at a small college.
“I knew that I wanted to work somewhere where teaching was the focus and not research,” she recalled. “So if you work at a large university you tend to have a lot more pressure to do groundbreaking, cutting-edge research, but I’ve always come at it from the side of loving to teach and wanting to teach, and sort of be a mentor in the scientific process and not necessarily be a super famous researcher.”
For a brief time from 2019-2020, Brown taught at Valley City State University in North Dakota, but she decided after some time that was too far from home.
“That was a fun experience ... living in North Dakota and dealing with those northern winters,” Brown joked.
When applying for jobs, Brown wanted to live in the Midwest region and applied for a position at Defiance College in March 2020 — at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was supposed to come interview over spring break and then it was March 2020 and they were like ‘We’re just going to have to put it on hold and we don’t know when we’re going to resume,’ so then I actually came and interviewed on campus in June of 2020 so it was a pretty chaotic summer,” she said.
Brown got the job and started teaching in August 2020 at Defiance College.
“It was definitely interesting starting a new job when we were still in that sort of COVID protocol,” she stated. “I didn’t know who people were like my co-workers, because we were always on Zoom calls.”
Since Brown has started, she has learned to be flexible and has tried to create a “robust” environment for her students.
Since being at DC, she has been teaching many science classes such as astronomy, intro environmental science, geographic information systems and geology, and recently she started teaching a water quality course that will aid the college’s partnership with the City of Defiance. The city’s partnership with DC stems from its interaction with Ohio EPA in finding ways to ensure the quality of the Lake Erie watershed.
The “Defiance Research Alliance” project will help build technical applied research for students who will study the Maumee River’s water.
“It’s trying to build this relationship between the college and the city in a research sort of aspect, but also outreaching to high school students,” Brown said.
In the spring, she and Smith will be working with students to discover more about the Maumee River and its needs.
