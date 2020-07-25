Defiance College received a grant of $10,900 for the purchase of kinesiology equipment for Dana Hall for the expansion of its exercise science program. Discussing the grant are Deb Hench (left), Defiance Area Foundation grants committee member; and Agnes McDonald, vice president and dean of academic affairs at Defiance College.
