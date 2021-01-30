Spring semester has officially begun at Defiance, and the trend of increased enrollment has rolled over into 2021 with graduate numbers continuing to defy expectations. Since the spring 2020 term, the number of graduate level course hours registered is up 94.9%, with an increase in the number of graduate students by 50% over last year.

“Seeing these programs grow is really exciting,” said Tracey Dysart Ford, vice president for enrollment management at Defiance College. “With 2020 being such an unusual year, we think more people are deciding to invest in themselves, to support their futures by earning a master’s degree. We’re all working hard to make the value of a Defiance College education exceed all expectations — and these numbers show it’s happening.”

The graduate programs offered at DC in education and business are more affordable than ever and offer the kind of flexibility that people need for their busy schedules. Start dates are offered throughout the year for eight-week courses and the GRE/GMAT are not required. To learn more about graduate programs or get started on your free application with Defiance, visit www.defiance.edu/grad.

Load comments