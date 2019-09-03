dc fair photo schroeder, timbrook, timbrook, reinick, nelson, sheets
THERESA WALTERS

Winners included, from left: Logan Schroeder, champion middleweight market goat, grand champion market goat, beef junior showmanship, best overall junior showmanship, and reserve champion heavyweight market steer; Natalie Timbrook, boer goat senior showmanship; Andrew Timbrook, boer goat intermediate showmanship; Erin Reinick, reserve champion utility doe in show, champion utility doe in show; Allie Nelson, reserve champion recorded grade doe; and Lanie Sheets, reserve champion boer market wether, reserve champion boer breeding doe, grand champion born and raised boer wether, and first place boer doe, freshened.

