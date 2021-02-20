Defiance College has been named a 2021-22 Military Friendly School. More than 1,200 schools participated in the 2021-22 survey, with 747 earning the designation.
Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Taken into consideration were the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer), and loan default rates for all students and specifically for student veterans. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey response set and government/agency public data sources within a logic based scoring assessment.
“Military Friendly is committed to transparency and providing consistent data driven standards in our designation process. This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to consistently evolve and invest in their programs to promote positive educational outcomes for the military community,” explained Kayla Lopez, national director of military partnerships at Military Friendly. “Schools who achieve designation show true commitment and dedication in their efforts.”
For more information about DC’s student veteran programs, visit the college website at www.defiance.edu/veterans. DC will be showcased along with other Military Friendly Schools in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and on www.militaryfriendly.com.
