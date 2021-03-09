DC donation
Photo courtesy of DAF

Defiance College received $4,500 from the Keith Hubbard Family Fund, maintained at The Defiance Area Foundation. A gift of $2,500 was donated to Defiance College for the STEM Program, $1,000 to the Hubbard Scholarship Fund, and $1,000 for the Keith Hubbard Scholarship Fund. All of these donations were made in memory of Keith Hubbard. Pictured are Richanne Mankey, president of Defiance College, and Tom Hubbard, president of The Hubbard Co.

